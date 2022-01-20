Cold and breezy afternoon with even more bitter cold ahead tonight

Happy Thursday! Grab your winter gear because you’re going to need it today!

The cold front which moved through overnight DRASTICALLY dropped temperatures across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures this afternoon are anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees colder than what we had yesterday afternoon. We’re stuck in the low to mid-30s now and will stay that way all afternoon. Feels like temperatures are even worse, hanging out in the low to mid 20 in many spots. Wind has been breezy all day and should stay that way this afternoon, gusting at 15 to 25 mph from the north. We may see a few breaks in the clouds through your afternoon, but overall we will remain cloudy for a majority of the day. We could see a few isolated snow showers, but no accumulation is expected.

Overnight will be even colder as temperatures dip into the low to mid 20s. A few neighborhoods may way up in the upper teens if the skies clear out enough. Wind chills will once again be bitter, feeling like the single digits in several spots, and the teens for everyone else. Areas of northeast Alabama will see a chance at some snow showers or flurries as we move throughout the day on Friday. This is on the backside of a developing snowstorm which will impact the East Coast. Anything that does fall will stay light and accumulation isn’t likely. Temperatures stay cold the rest of the day as we will stay in the low to mid 30s into the afternoon. The weekend will stay cold as well, but we are looking at highs to make the 40s. Sunshine both Saturday AND Sunday!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

