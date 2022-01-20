Deals
Cold air rushed in to end the week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers and storms will move through tonight ahead of an arctic cold front. Locally heavy rain and wind gusts up to 35 mph can be expected with the storms. One inch of rain will be possible. 

Much colder air will begin sweeping in behind the cold front after Midnight. A brief period of freezing rain/drizzle will be mixed with a few snowflakes just before sunrise. The strong north wind should help dry many of the roads, but we can’t rule out a few patches of ice for the Thursday morning commute. 

It will be very cold Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying below freezing in many areas until the middle of the morning on Saturday.  Keep an eye on your pets, pipes, and livestock during this bout of cold weather. Highs will rebound into the 40s over the weekend. Rain chances return Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast