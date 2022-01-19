Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

System Moving In
System Moving In
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Showers expected for your Wednesday afternoon. Scattered in nature, we will see these pick up as we go later into the afternoon and evening hours.

Mild for highs with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. This will be the last warm day for a while as we see a bitter batch of air settle in by Thursday.

Tonight lows dip into the 20s and 30s with a chance at rain changing over to mixed precipitation during that early morning commute. By late morning we will see this rain mixture come to an end, leaving us with cloudy skies and dry conditions. We have another shot at seeing rain for Friday as well. Highs leading into the weekend will be in the 30s with bitter cold winds.

Saturday and Sunday we will see more sunshine and the 40s move back into the forecast. Overall, the next 10 days look cold and windy with a few ‘warmer’ days thrown into the mix.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

