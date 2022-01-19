Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Weaver Police asking for help finding 13-year-old boy

Jaylen Levi Roach was last seen January 17 in Weaver.
Jaylen Levi Roach was last seen January 17 in Weaver.(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy who may be in danger.

Jaylan Levi Roach is believed to be with Alora Bovard. He was last seen January 17 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Parker Boulevard.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Roach is asked to call Weaver Police at (256) 820-0530 or call 911.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Free at-home COVID-19 test website opens Tuesday

Latest News

(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Franklin County’ Sheriff’s Administration Office closed due to COVID-19 cases
Madison County northern bypass construction
Madison County northern bypass construction
Chef Adyre Mason and Bobby Flay
Meet Adyre Mason, the Huntsville chef featured on “Beat Bobby Flay”
Ross claims on campus there are about 20 designated areas or zones where students have to be...
UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update