Virtual learning negatively impacting younger students

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More students in the Tennessee Valley will be logging on to school tomorrow. The increase in cases and staffing issues are forcing several valley schools districts to switch to virtual learning.

Beverly Sims with the Alabama Education Association says the younger the age the more problematic virtual learning becomes. Due to students in Pre-K through third grade needing so much guidance and one-on-one help.

Sims says especially when children are learning to read they need to be able to see their teachers annunciate. That can be difficult because technical issues can always arise.

One Huntsville City Schools mom who has a 1st, 3rd, and 5th grader says every time they go virtual she ends up having to become the teacher.

Sims says although safety is a huge concern young students need to be in the classroom.

“You have to demonstrate and you have to do activities. Well, they don’t have all the resources at home to do those activities. So teachers will tell you they know they need their kids at school that is where optimal learning takes place. At the same time, you have some saying, we have to put safety first right now,” said Sims.

That HCS mom says every time the district goes virtual she weighs sending her kids to private school because it can become so demanding.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

