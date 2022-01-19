UAH police respond to area of Charger Union loading dock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The emergency situation on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville ended Wednesday afternoon.

UAH says it is safe to resume normal activities. WAFF has reached out to Huntsville Police and campus police to get more information on the incident.

Stick with WAFF 48 News at updates.

Original: Police on the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s campus are responding to the area of the Charger Union loading dock Wednesday afternoon.

The area should be avoided at the time, according to a university’s Facebook page.

Anyone in need of help is advised to call 911. Our crew at the scene says the Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad was on the scene for a brief moment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.