Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

SOURCE: 2 dead, 7 Marines critical after military vehicle crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - At least two Marines have died and seven critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A witness tells WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines rolled over.

That witness said there were “many injured” and that a medical helicopter had landed to pick up the injured Marines.

A source said two Marines died, seven critically injured, and five others in the truck “cleared”.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support.

Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Free at-home COVID-19 test website opens Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
LIVE: In news conference, Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering 1 billion free COVID tests, but many more needed
Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.
Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright
Hartselle police searching for missing woman
The plan passed in a 4-2 decision.
Madison County Commissioners approve redistricting map in 4-2 vote