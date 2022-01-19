Scattered morning showers with heavier rain & storms later today; Cold air rushes in to end the week

Happy Wednesday! Get your rain gear ready because we are going to see more wet weather this afternoon.

We’re already seeing more cloud cover out there to start off the day today as an influx in moisture rolled in overnight. A few spots are also seeing some isolated showers, but nothing is widespread at this moment. Clouds are also keeping it much warmer this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s for most spots. Wind has also picked up and is bringing up more warmth today as well. That south wind will ramp up throughout the day today, bringing gusts of 15 to 30 mph as we move into the middle of the day. Temperatures will respond to that south wind by climbing into the mid to upper 50s, and possibly even a few low 60s for some spots.

Showers and storms will move in out of the northwest ahead of a cold front by midafternoon, bringing a few rumbles of thunder and downpours. It is looking likely that we will see another half of an inch of rain in most communities, with some areas seeing more than an inch. After this past weekend’s rainfall, where some spots saw 1.5 to 2 inches, we may see some localized flooding in some communities.

As the storms move out early Thursday we will see more cold rush in. This cold will be chasing the moisture and may change some of that rain to over to snowflakes or a wintry mix by early Thursday morning. However, with a minimal amount of moisture around in the atmosphere no accumulation is expected with this. Either way, there will be some very bitter cold. Wind chill most of Thursday will be into the teens, possibly the single digits. That cold will last all through the weekend as well. We do have to watch Friday for possible flurries and snow showers in northeast Alabama, but right now that confidence is low. The big deal will be a major drop in temperatures as we move into the weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.