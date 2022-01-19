Deals
Must-have organizing products for 2022 that will change your life

Trust us, we talked to a professional
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many of us are guilty of having a have a junk drawer? If you have it, you know what I’m talking about.

It’s the place where you can find a screwdriver, some birthday candles, a deck of cards and Chickfila sauce all in one place. It’s a new year and there is no time like the present to make some changes and organize areas of your life.

If you’re looking for a little guidance and inspiration when it comes to sprucing up your home, Karen Wright is the woman for the job. Wright is the owner and creator behind Huntsville business, Life Simplified. The local company has been providing professional organizing and relocation services to people across north Alabama for over 12 years. You know you’re in good hands with them.

Wright joined TVL to share her best must-have organizing products and tips that will change how do things in the new year.

If you’re looking for some more in-depth organizing, visit the Life Simplified website and learn how they can help you maximize the space throughout your entire home.

