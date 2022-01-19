Meet Adyre Mason, the Huntsville chef featured on “Beat Bobby Flay”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you eat out in the Huntsville area, chances are you have heard of the popular vegan restaurant, The Veggie.

Chef Adyre Mason from The Veggie has some cookin’ that is known nationally. So much so that she was chosen to take on celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show, “Beat Bobby Flay.” Mason was picked to be on a new vegan episode that airs Thursday, January 20 at 8 p.m.

Before her debut on national television, Payton Walker talked to the chef about her experience on the show, what vegan style cooking is really like and much more.

