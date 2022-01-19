Madison County Northern Bypass Construction Update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s an update on a big construction project in Madison County, known as the Northern Bypass.

It will be a giant loop, connecting big highways.

On Wednesday, Madison County Commissioners signed off on some expensive projects, to get the project going.

The completion of the Northern Bypass is expected to cost more than $30 million. It’s a project involving the county commissioners, Huntsville city leaders, and ALDOT.

Commissioners gave the green light to start moving utilities, near county roads.

“The project will start from Pulaski Pike, and it will go North to 431 and this just expands Research Park. The objective is to take it all the way to 72 East,” said Chairman Dale Strong.

Everyday, thousands of vehicles use Highway 72, Highway 53 and Highway 431.

Members of the Madison County Commission say the design phase is 90 percent complete.

The Northern Bypass could take about two years to build, but they say it’s long overdue.

“It’s desperately needed, and will definitely help the transportation in North Madison County,” said Strong.

The growth of Huntsville, and jobs added at Redstone Arsenal has created traffic jams. The Northern Bypass should make your commute to and from work and home, a lot faster.

“48 percent of all traffic going into Redstone Arsenal uses Research Park Blvd. so we understand this is a major corridor. You look at what’s going on and the growth that continues in Madison County, this is going to help,” said Strong.

Although it’s a big project, construction is expected to start this year. The first utilities that will be moved, involve water lines on county roads.

