Madison County Commissioners approve redistricting map in 4-2 vote

By Nolan Crane
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission voted on a new redistricting map, Wednesday January 19th.

It passed, but the commission was divided.

Members of the Madison County Commission spent several months drawing new mapsm after the latest census.

At the end, there were three plans presented.

District six commissioner Violet Edwards announced she liked plan A, and then the voted took place.

The plan passed in a 4-2 decision.

“I picked up the industrial park. Facebook, Toyota, and that was important to me, because that gives me the opportunity to grow. There is commercial opportunity that way. We know homes are popping up that way and in 10 years, it is important for me to see growth in the district,” said Edwards.

The new lines will go into effect in 2024, after the next election cycle.

When that occurs, District six will have all four universities.

District one commissioner Tom Brandon and District three commissioner Craig Hill opposed the plan. With the vote, they will see the number of people they represent, go down.

“With the new plans, currently we serve South Huntsville, and the South Parkway area. With the new plan, we’ll have a line over at about the ledges that will leave all of Hampton Cove in District 3 and District 5 will serve the South Huntsville Area,” said Hill.

It’s also important to look at the number of county road miles each commissioner has in their district after the new plan passes.

Three commissioners have less than 30 miles, others have as many as 551 miles.

Miles equals more money in a commissioners budget.

“I will get a little more money with the road miles, but we also picked up a large chunk of residential land,” said Edwards.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

