Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Championship tickets on sale

The Huntsville Championship returns to The Ledges on April 25- May 1, 2022.
The Huntsville Championship returns to The Ledges on April 25- May 1, 2022.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tickets for the 2022 Huntsville Championships are on sale now as announced on Wednesday.

This is the second year that the Huntsville Championship is being played as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2021, over 6,000 fans attended the event at The Ledges.

In 2022, the Huntsville Championship is returning to The Ledges and it will be played April 25 - May 1. Good Any Day grounds admission tickets start at $10 and weekly passes are also available for purchase for fans to attend the entire tournament.

“We are once again looking forward to welcoming fans up to The Ledges for this year’s Huntsville Championship,” said Huntsville Championship tournament director Penn Garvich in a statement.

New hospitality options are available for fans to experience at the SkyDeck and the Michelob Ultra Patio.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A drive-thru COVID-19 test giveaway was held in Texarkana, Ark. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Free at-home COVID-19 test website opens Tuesday

Latest News

Alabama Cheerleading wins national title
Alabama Cheerleading wins national championship
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking
Trash Pandas release promotional scehdule
Trash Pandas release promotional schedule