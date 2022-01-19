Huntsville Championship tickets on sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tickets for the 2022 Huntsville Championships are on sale now as announced on Wednesday.

This is the second year that the Huntsville Championship is being played as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2021, over 6,000 fans attended the event at The Ledges.

In 2022, the Huntsville Championship is returning to The Ledges and it will be played April 25 - May 1. Good Any Day grounds admission tickets start at $10 and weekly passes are also available for purchase for fans to attend the entire tournament.

“We are once again looking forward to welcoming fans up to The Ledges for this year’s Huntsville Championship,” said Huntsville Championship tournament director Penn Garvich in a statement.

New hospitality options are available for fans to experience at the SkyDeck and the Michelob Ultra Patio.

