How to report your positive at-home COVID test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You might be feeling sick or even just taking proper precautions.

So you take an at-home test, and it comes back positive. What now?

According to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, you should report positive results to your health care provider.

“Unless you speak with your physician or nurse practitioner and receive medical advice about this, really we do not collect the results of at-home tests,” said Dr. Landers.

She said from there your health care provider will report them to ADPH.

“Again, if a physician or nurse practitioner actually attends you or provides you medical advice, then they can report the positive test through our electronic mechanism but individuals do not have to report their positive at-home test,” said Dr. Landers.

Because individuals are responsible to report their results to their healthcare provider, she said they are a little weary that COVID-19 numbers won’t be accurate across the board.

President Joe Biden’s administration is purchasing 1 billion of the tests to be made available to people in the U.S. for free as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread.

“We are concerned with at-home tests that we will not have data on those particular positive tests,” said Dr. Landers.

She said while it’s not required to report your results, it’s important to follow the isolation protocols.

“Our overarching message is that if you have a positive home test, certainly you still need to follow isolation guidance for the period of time that you have symptoms,” said Dr. Landers.

