Hear from some of Alabama’s best musicians at the new Songwriters in the Round series

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Gather round, pull up a chair and get ready to hear some music you probably didn’t know was written by someone just down the road from you.

A new music series is taking place in Sheffield which is one of the best places to hear live music from up-and-coming musicians, but it will include the stories from the songwriters who wrote them. The event is called “We Rocked the World - Muscle Shoals Music: Songwriters in the Round.”

Beginning Thursday, January 20, friends and fans from all over can join in on the music at Fizz inside the Clarion Inn in Sheffield. The event is free to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Local songwriter and Wishbone Studio owner Billy Lawson will also host and emcee the show each month.

