HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Wednesday afternoon.

Hartselle police are searching for Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright. Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tania Burgess at 256-751-4915 or tburgess@hartsell.org.

