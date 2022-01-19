Governor Ivey releases 2022 projects funded by state gas tax

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the projects that will be financed by the Alabama Transportation Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) in 2022 on Wednesday.

More than $40 million will be used this year to fund road and bridge projects across the state. 32 projects were chosen for funding by ATRIP-II and some of those projects are occurring in Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties.

“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “During my state of the state address, I shared that on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties, and I am thrilled to be announcing additional awards today. I look forward to continue putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”

Colbert County

Colbert County was given $1.7 million to widen and resurface SR-184 from four lanes to five lanes from 630 feet west of Firestone Avenue to 1,900 feet west of SR-133. The county will contribute $150,000 to the project as well.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County was awarded $1.581 million by ATRIP-II to make intersection improvements on CR-61 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 72. The county will also contribute $268,354.50 to the project.

Limestone County

Limestone County was awarded $1.491 million to realign South Clinton Street at U.S. Highway 72. The county will contribute $372,786.86 to the project.

Madison County

Madison County was awarded $1.350 million to widen U.S. Highway 431 from east of Franklin Street to east of Bassett Street(1,600 feet).

