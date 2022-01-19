Franklin County’ Sheriff’s Administration Office closed due to COVID-19 cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Administration Office announced on Wednesday that it will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among staff members.

The office plans to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24.

If you need a pistol permit or to fill out an incident report, go the office’s website or call the non-emergency number at (256)-332-8821.

