Franklin County’ Sheriff’s Administration Office closed due to COVID-19 cases

(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Administration Office announced on Wednesday that it will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among staff members.

The office plans to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24.

If you need a pistol permit or to fill out an incident report, go the office’s website or call the non-emergency number at (256)-332-8821.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

