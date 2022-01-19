Deals
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

