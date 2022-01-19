Dry, sunny day before rain returns for the middle of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will continue to move in tonight along with an increasing south wind at 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be around 40 degrees with some isolated showers to start the day.

Temperatures will return to the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the evening hours. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds up to 35 mph can be expected. Rainfall totals will be close to one inch.

Much colder air will move in behind the rain and we could see a brief wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snowflakes early Thursday morning. Patches of ice could form early Thursday with temperatures hovering around near freezing most of the day. We are watching another system that could bring wintry weather to parts of the Southeast Friday into Saturday.

Right now, it looks like we are on the outside, looking in, with this storm system. Keep checking back for updates. Colder than normal weather will be with us into much of next week.

