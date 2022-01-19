Deals
Dekalb County Sheriff investigators arrest man for electronic solicitation of a child

Bobby Cole Howell, 27, of Henagar
Bobby Cole Howell, 27, of Henagar(Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for electronic solicitation of a child as announced Wednesday.

Bobby Cole Howell, 27, of Henagar, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and two failure to appear warrants after allegedly communicating with an underage female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released this statement:

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated. I have said many times and I will say it many more, our children will always be our number one priority. Our children have one chance to be little, to be silly and carefree. A child’s innocence is one of the most precious things on earth and it is our job to protect them from predators that want to take that from them.”

Several schools transition to virtual learning