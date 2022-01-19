Dekalb County Sheriff investigators arrest man for electronic solicitation of a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for electronic solicitation of a child as announced Wednesday.

Bobby Cole Howell, 27, of Henagar, was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and two failure to appear warrants after allegedly communicating with an underage female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released this statement:

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated. I have said many times and I will say it many more, our children will always be our number one priority. Our children have one chance to be little, to be silly and carefree. A child’s innocence is one of the most precious things on earth and it is our job to protect them from predators that want to take that from them.”

