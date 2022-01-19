Crews responding to power outage in Hanceville

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Power crews are working to restore power in the Hanceville area Wednesday night.

Cullman Electric Cooperative says 544 people are currently impacted by the outage that was caused by a power line that burned.

“The road department was bush hogging this afternoon and took out a tree that caused a line to burn down,” said Cullman Electric Cooperative in a Facebook post.

The company says customers may lose power while the line is being fixed, but crews are currently working to get power restored. Power is expected to be restored over the next few hours.

Outages can be reported at 256-737-3201 or on Cullman Electric Cooperative’s website.

