Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

By Sloane O'Cone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed in front of their children in Georgia over the weekend, bringing the discussion of gun violence to the forefront of the local community.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for, WRDW reports.

Their friends say that from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape is on the ground, and their children’s toys are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Augusta commission member Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says work is needed on education to help people think and make sound decisions and to provide more funding to tools like the Boys & Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference, “Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized
A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.
One suspect arrested after police chase
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire

Latest News

Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools transitioning to mandatory mask policy