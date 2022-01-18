Talking with the stars of “Redeeming Love”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When a book sells millions of copies, chances are millions of people are going to rush to the theatres to see the movie.

Based on the best-selling novel, “Redeeming Love” takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It tells the story of Angel, a woman who was sold into prostitution at a young age just trying to survive when she meets an unlikely character, Michael Hosea, who teaches her there is no brokenness love can’t heal.

“Angel is an incredibly complex character who, after suffering a lifetime of abuse, empowered by love, claws her way out of a world of human trafficking and into a place of triumph. It is a very inspiring and timeless story,’ said Cowen.

Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis play the lead roles of Angel and Michael Hosea in the movie. They joined TVL to give some insight into the timeless story and why they think many people still resonate with it today.

