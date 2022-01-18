Several schools changing COVID-19 protocols

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several schools in the Tennessee Valley are changing their COVID-19 policies due to a large spike in cases in the region. We are on your side letting you know what changes are being made to keep your children safe.

Muscle Shoals City Schools - 51.5% positivity rate in Colbert County

Muscle Shoals City Schools will continue to be on a remote-learning schedule until Friday, January 21. School officials say in-person classes will resume on Monday, January 24.

Masks will be highly recommended for students and faculty after they return to class Monday. School officials believe this is the safest course of action after monitoring the situation over the weekend.

Decatur City Schools - 48.7% positivity rate in Morgan County

The Decatur City School system has extended the time students will be remote learning. School officials say students will return to in-person classes on Monday, January 24, after making the switch Friday.

School officials say more than 117 staff members are already out sick with COVID and that number continues to climb. They believe this short pause to in-person classes will help alleviate the staffing issue the virus has caused.

Students who have relied on the schools for meals will continue to be fed, according to officials. The school’s child nutrition program will serve four days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals for students from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18th. Meals will be served from Decatur Middle School, Oak Park Elementary School, Frances Nungester Elementary School, Banks-Caddell Elementary School, Austin Middle School, Austin Junior High School, and Ben Davis Elementary School. These meals require refrigeration, heating, and cooking.

Lauderdale County Schools - 49.5% positivity rate in Lauderdale County

School officials at Lauderdale County Schools announced students will switch to remote learning until Friday, January 21. Officials hope to return to normal classes on Monday, January 24.

If staff shortages remain an issue at that point, officials say they will notify parents of any potential changes to the current schedule.

Lawrence County Schools - 54.6 positivity rate in Lawrence County

Students at Lawrence County Schools switched to remote learning Friday and will continue until January 21, according to officials.

Russellville City Schools - 48.4% positivity rate in Franklin County

Russellville City Schools announced students will remain on a virtual learning schedule until Monday, January 24.

School officials say this is due to a sharp increase in absences for both students and staff.

Florence City Schools - 49.5% positivity rate in Lauderdale County

Florence City Schools has announced that it will move to remote learning starting Wednesday, January 19, through Friday, January 21, due to high amounts of COVID cases among students and staff.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 24.

Albertville City Schools - 43.4% positivity rate in Marshall County

Albertville City School officials say students will remain on remote learning from Wednesday, January 19 until Friday, January 21.

This is due to staffing shortages due to spikes in COVID-19, according to the school.

Officials say they plan to return to normal operations on Monday, January 24. All extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, according to officials.

Scottsboro City Schools - 36.3% positivity rate in Jackson County

Students at Scottsboro City Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday, January 19, until Friday, January 21, according to the school.

Officials say students and staff will return to normal classes Monday, January 24. Masks will be required after students return to normal classes Monday, officials say. They hope this will help to prevent the further spread of COVID and other illnesses that might prevent us from learning in person.

Free breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to any child 18 years and younger. Curbside pickup will be daily from 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. at Collins Intermediate School.

