One person escapes house fire in Madison
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One house is badly damaged after a late-night fire in Madison.
A person was inside at the time but they were able to safely get to a neighbors house for the night. Huntsville firefighters say half of the house is unsalvageable while the whole thing got severe smoke damage.
They say it started at 1:09 a.m. on Forest Glen Drive, just north of Balch and Highway 72.
Firefighters took about two and a half hours to put out the fire.
Investigators are looking into the fire but they don’t have the cause yet.
