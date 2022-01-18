Deals
One person escapes house fire in Madison

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One house is badly damaged after a late-night fire in Madison.

A person was inside at the time but they were able to safely get to a neighbors house for the night. Huntsville firefighters say half of the house is unsalvageable while the whole thing got severe smoke damage.

They say it started at 1:09 a.m. on Forest Glen Drive, just north of Balch and Highway 72.

Firefighters took about two and a half hours to put out the fire.

Investigators are looking into the fire but they don’t have the cause yet.

