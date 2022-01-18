Deals
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to MPD, Susie Bush was last seen on Jan. 6 at the Applebee’s on Hughes Road in Madison. Officers say her family has not spoken to her since. She is possibly driving a silver 2002 Honda Accord with tag number 4757H31.

Anyone with information on Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tanner Wilkerson at 256-722-7190 or 256-763-1214.

Susie Bush
Susie Bush(Madison Police Department)

