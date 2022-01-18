Madison County Water Department shutting water off in Fowler Creek Subdivision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department is making system improvements to the water system in the Northwest area of Madison County on Tuesday.

There will be a temporary water outage for customers in the Fowler Creek Subdivision starting at 8 a.m. The shutoff is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shutoff will also affect the following roads: Khaki Ridge Drive, Ivy Meadow Circle, Birch Falls Drive, Swallow Hill Lane, Fowler Creek Way, Grip Drive, Fawn Brook Drive and Condah Court.

The Madison County Water Department will shutoff water at 8 a.m. on Jan. 18 and affect the Fowler Creek Subdivision. (Madison County Water Department)

