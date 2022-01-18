Madison County Water Department shutting water off in Fowler Creek Subdivision
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department is making system improvements to the water system in the Northwest area of Madison County on Tuesday.
There will be a temporary water outage for customers in the Fowler Creek Subdivision starting at 8 a.m. The shutoff is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shutoff will also affect the following roads: Khaki Ridge Drive, Ivy Meadow Circle, Birch Falls Drive, Swallow Hill Lane, Fowler Creek Way, Grip Drive, Fawn Brook Drive and Condah Court.
