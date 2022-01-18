Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission is popular as temperatures drop

The cafeteria is also busy. Everyday employees and volunteers feed people three meals.
The cafeteria is also busy. Everyday employees and volunteers feed people three meals.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 275 people are spending the night at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission, including a lot of families with children.

The doors are open, and they will make room for as many people who want to get out of the cold. With the rising demand, employees need more donations.

”During the Fall, the community really stepped up and we had a great Fall for donations at the mission. But always, January and February, we have a big dip that happens and this is the time of year where we have more need. So our cash flow goes down this time of year,” said CEO Keith Overholt.

Every day this week, more than 275 people have been sleeping on beds at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission. The cafeteria is also busy; employees and volunteers serve three meals a day.

Even during this pandemic, the doors are open for those with COVID and safety measures enforced.

Employees and volunteers want you to make a donation to help those in need.

“If you want to give clothing or food, you can take it to any of our thrift store locations or here at the main campus at 1400 Evangel Drive. If you want to give a donation, you can also do those online at Downtown Rescue Mission dot org,” said Overholt.

Overholt says the only people not allowed to spend the night are sex offenders.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized
A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.
One suspect arrested after police chase
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire

Latest News

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools transitioning to mandatory mask policy
Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Deputies responding to shooting in Morgan County
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Alabama Cheerleading wins national title
Alabama Cheerleading wins national championship