Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission is popular as temperatures drop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 275 people are spending the night at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission, including a lot of families with children.

The doors are open, and they will make room for as many people who want to get out of the cold. With the rising demand, employees need more donations.

”During the Fall, the community really stepped up and we had a great Fall for donations at the mission. But always, January and February, we have a big dip that happens and this is the time of year where we have more need. So our cash flow goes down this time of year,” said CEO Keith Overholt.

Every day this week, more than 275 people have been sleeping on beds at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission. The cafeteria is also busy; employees and volunteers serve three meals a day.

Even during this pandemic, the doors are open for those with COVID and safety measures enforced.

Employees and volunteers want you to make a donation to help those in need.

“If you want to give clothing or food, you can take it to any of our thrift store locations or here at the main campus at 1400 Evangel Drive. If you want to give a donation, you can also do those online at Downtown Rescue Mission dot org,” said Overholt.

Overholt says the only people not allowed to spend the night are sex offenders.

