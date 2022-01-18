Deals
Governor calls special session for COVID funds

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has called a special legislative session only three days into the state’s normal session to deal with the use of federal COVID-19 funds.

Ivey called the session to handle the task of appropriating the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The Alabama Legislature will convene for this special session Wednesday, January 19.

The governor provided the following statement:

“While states like Alabama are making record economic comebacks, Congress and the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more and more federal dollars, and now we are tasked with allocating the American Rescue Plan Act funds. I have made clear, that unlike Washington, D.C., Alabama will be wise with these one-time, federal dollars.

“I again urge the members of the Legislature to direct these funds to meet some of Alabama’s biggest challenges like statewide broadband connectivity, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as investing funds in our hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.

“We must be smart with these one-time, federal dollars by wisely investing – not just casually spending them. This is not free money.”

