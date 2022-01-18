Deals
Free at home COVID-19 tests begin Wednesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Biden administration previously promised easier access to free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to Americans and starting Wednesday, the White House will begin rolling them out.

The administration has created a website where you can order COVID tests right to your door. According to the website, the tests will be completely free and without any shipping costs, it even states that you don’t even need to enter a credit card number.

The website will allow you to place orders of up to four test kits per household. According to the website, the tests will arrive at your home within 12 days.

The administration has been criticized for requiring testing for many but not having enough available. White House officials hope this will alleviate some of the problems with the supply issue and get Americans tests who need them.

There have also been several reports of fake COVID-19 test kits around the country due to the high demand. The Better Business Bureau warned that many sites say they sell official COVID-19 test kits. If you think you’ve seen a scam or have been a victim of a test scam, you are asked to report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

If you would like to order your COVID-19 test, you can head to the website here. You can begin placing orders Wednesday. January 19.

WAFF 48 News has the latest COVID-19 information available at the link here.

