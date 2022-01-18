Florence Police cancel alert for missing person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Florence Police canceled the alert for Cleatus Higgenbotham as of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18.

According to FPD officials, Higgenbotham has been found safe.

The Florence Police Department is searching for Cleatus Higgenbotham.

Higgenbotham is a 77-year old white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment according to the police.

He was last seen on Jan. 10 near Hudson Street in Florence.

If you have information regarding Higgenbotham, call the Florence Police Department at (256)-760-6610 or call 911.

