Deputies responding to shooting in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are responding to reports of a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to MCSO, the shooting was reported in the 900 block of Pleasant County Road near Falkville. Community members are asked to use caution in the area due to emergency responder presence. Deputies say first responders are also at a secondary scene in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road.

Deputies are responding to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Pleasant Country Rd near Falkville. Use caution in area due to emergency responder presence. pic.twitter.com/Q107xybBks — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) January 18, 2022

