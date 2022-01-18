Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Deputies responding to shooting in Morgan County

Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County Sheriff's Office(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are responding to reports of a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to MCSO, the shooting was reported in the 900 block of Pleasant County Road near Falkville. Community members are asked to use caution in the area due to emergency responder presence. Deputies say first responders are also at a secondary scene in the 1200 block of East Lacon Road.

There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized
A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.
One suspect arrested after police chase
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire

Latest News

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools transitioning to mandatory mask policy
The cafeteria is also busy. Everyday employees and volunteers feed people three meals.
Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission is popular as temperatures drop
Susie Bush
Officers searching for missing woman in Madison
Alabama Cheerleading wins national title
Alabama Cheerleading wins national championship