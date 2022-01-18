Decatur Police searching for person possibly involved in theft
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person they believe was involved in a theft.
Officers say this person was allegedly involved in a vehicle theft on January 3.
Decatur Police says if anyone has any information about this person they are asked to call Detective Heflin at (256) 341-4656 or email at jheflin@decatur-al.gov.
