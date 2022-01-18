Decatur Police arrest sexual abuse suspect

Deals
By Charles Montgomery
Jan. 18, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested and charged a man with first degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

On Oct. 5, 2020, a sexual abuse report involving a juvenile was filed with the Decatur Police Department. The report alleged that Clay Joseph Cameron of Decatur, sexually abused the victim in Decatur.

On Jan. 17, during a vehicle stop near Danville Road SW and Edgewood Street SW, officers of the Decatur Police Department identified the driver as Cameron.

Cameron has been arrested and is being held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

