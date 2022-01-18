Decatur City Schools transitioning to mandatory mask policy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools will transition to masks required mandate effective Jan. 24 for staff, students and visitors.

According to DCS, the mandatory masks policy was approved after a 3-2 vote by the board of education on Tuesday night. The mandatory mask mandate will begin on Monday, Jan. 24 when in-person learning resumes and remain in place until Feb. 8. Masks will also be required on school buses.

Nearly 790 students and staff are out sick as of today, according to DCS.

