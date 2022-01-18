Cold & frosty start to Tuesday; Dry & sunny day before rain returns for the middle of the week

Happy Tuesday! You need to bundle up as we are seeing more cold this morning!

It is chilly again this morning with many spots in the upper 20s. That cold, combined with clear skies and light winds, has led to some frost in some spots. That means you may need a few extra minutes to get out the door today if you parked outside. Other than the cold, today is looking like our nicest day of the week! The sunshine will continue all day with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. That isn’t our warmest, but it will be the nicest for sure! That warmth will be aided by a south wind at 10 mph.

Overnight we will see an influx of clouds which then bring a chance at rain during the afternoon tomorrow. Wednesday’s temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s for some spots. However, showers and storms will move in out of the west as we move through the midday hours bringing a few rumbles of thunder and downpours. It is looking likely that we will see another half of an inch of rain in most communities, with some areas seeing more than an inch. After this past weekend’s rainfall, where some spots saw 1.5 to 2 inches, we could see some localized flooding again.

As the storms move out overnight into Thursday we will see more cold rush in. This cold could change over some of that rain to snowflakes by early Thursday morning but no accumulation is expected with this. We have to watch Friday for some more cold and some possible flurries, but right now that confidence is low.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

