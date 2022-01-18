Deals
Albertville City Schools to remain virtual this week

Albertville City Schools
Albertville City Schools(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School officials at Albertville City Schools have announced students will remain on remote learning until the end of the week.

Officials say the change is due to staffing shortages due to spikes in COVID-19. Students will learn remotely from Wednesday, January 19 until Friday, January 21, according to the school.

Officials say they plan to return to normal operations on Monday, January 24. All extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

