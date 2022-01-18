Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award

12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the 2021 Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family announced on Tuesday.

Young becomes the program’s second straight winner of the Manning, joining last year’s recipient Mac Jones. The pair are the only two Alabama quarterbacks to take home the Manning in the award’s 18-year history.

Bryce Young stats from University of Alabama

  • Guided the Crimson Tide to a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff
  • Came away with multiple awards by season’s end highlighted by the Heisman Trophy
  • Also tabbed as a consensus first team All-American and All-SEC honoree to go with SEC Offensive Player of the Year recognition
  • Finished 366-of-547 for 4,872 yards with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line
  • Set the Alabama single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the SEC and ranking second nationally in each category

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire
A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.
One suspect arrested after police chase
One injured in Huntsville shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. (Source: WBRC video)
Auburn Basketball just misses out on first-ever AP No. 1 ranking
Crimson Tide falls to Georgia Bulldogs
Crimson Tide falls to Georgia Bulldogs
Left: Dee Anderson, Right: Aqeel Glass
AAMU’s Aqeel Glass, Anderson invited to first NFL HBCU Combine
CFP National Championship fanfare
CFP National Championship fanfare