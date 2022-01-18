Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alabama Cheerleading wins national championship

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The University of Alabama is known for many national titles and championships, but I’m not just talking about the football team.

Alabama Cheerleading took home the UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship on January 16. It’s the team’s third time winning the distinguished title. At the same competition, the Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad was awarded runner-up and the dance team placed sixth.

After not being able to compete last year, junior Bianca McLaughlin says being on the mat with her team is an unmatched feeling.

Payton Walker talked with the cheerleader about her time with the team and what it’s like to be a D1 athlete cheering for one of the top schools in the nation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized
A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.
One suspect arrested after police chase
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire