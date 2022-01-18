Alabama Cheerleading wins national championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The University of Alabama is known for many national titles and championships, but I’m not just talking about the football team.

Alabama Cheerleading took home the UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship on January 16. It’s the team’s third time winning the distinguished title. At the same competition, the Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad was awarded runner-up and the dance team placed sixth.

After not being able to compete last year, junior Bianca McLaughlin says being on the mat with her team is an unmatched feeling.

Payton Walker talked with the cheerleader about her time with the team and what it’s like to be a D1 athlete cheering for one of the top schools in the nation.

