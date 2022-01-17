Valley Head man dead after Sunday night crash

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Valley Head is dead after a wreck Sunday night, according to Ider Police Chief Tony Baker.

Police say they found a vehicle in a ditch in Ider at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Investigators say they believe the vehicle left the roadway Sunday night and hit a ditch killing the driver.

The identity of the man has not been released and a cause is still under investigation, according to police.

