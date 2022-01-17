Staying cold & breezy with clouds this afternoon; Next weathermaker is here by midweek

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Bundle up this afternoon, it is still chilly!

It has been a cold & breezy start to the day across the Tennessee Valley and that will continue into the afternoon as well. Temperatures are into the mid-30s for most communities, but the wind chill has been much colder. It feels more like the mid to upper 20s across much of the Valley with those winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures this afternoon won’t be much warmer than where we currently sit. Expecting the low to mid 30s where there is still snow on the ground from yesterday’s snow showers, and upper 30s and low 40s where there isn’t.

Clearing skies this evening and overnight will lead to temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. With the calm wind and clear skies there will be a chance at frost for the morning. Tuesday is looking like our nicest day of the week with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. That warmth will be aided by a south wind at 10 mph. Skies will stay sunny Tuesday, but by Wednesday the clouds and rain will be back. Wednesday temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s for some spots.

Showers and storms will move in out of the west as we move through the midday hours on Wednesday. Some rumbles of thunder and downpours will be possible. Another half of an inch of rain will be possible, with some areas seeing more than an inch. After this past weekend’s rainfall, where some spots saw 1.5 to 2 inches, we could see some localized flooding again. Overnight into Thursday we will see more cold rush in which could change over some of that rain to snowflakes early Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected with this.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

