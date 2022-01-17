Second suspect arrested in Lawrence County murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant on Jan. 13 for a man connected with a murder in Lawrence County.

Gavin Hargrove was murdered on Christmas Eve 2021 and now, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Eldon Cordera Shelton with hindering prosecution in the first degree.

In late December, Timothy Dakota McCary was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Hargrove. Shelton is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with this murder investigation.

Shelton is being held at the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

