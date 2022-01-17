Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was killed after being hit by a police cruiser on Saturday night.

Authorities say the pedestrian was struck just after 11:00 p.m. on Tarrant Huffman Road and Airport Boulevard.

The Jefferson County coroner said the victim was a Hispanic man. His name has not been released.

Police said the man was in the roadway when he was struck. Authorities say the officer tried to help the man and called for medical help. The man died on the scene.

Birmingham Police says they are conducting an internal investigation through the Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens man charged with vehicular homicide in Tennessee
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, charged with aggravated assault
One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
One injured in Huntsville shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battle large residential fire
Person hit and killed by Birmingham Police cruiser
Person hit and killed by Birmingham Police cruiser
.
How effective are COVID school closures?