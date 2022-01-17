Deals
One suspect arrested after police chase

A car chase in Huntsville ended in a crash.(Matthew Stewart)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A police chase occurred in Huntsville after a traffic stop and ended with a crash and one suspect arrested on Monday night.

The chase wound through neighborhoods off Triana Boulevard and ended when the person being chased ran their car into another car near the intersection of Triana Boulevard and Johnson Road.

The Huntsville Police Department has not named the arrested individual. This story is developing and we will provide further details when they come available.

