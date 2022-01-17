Deals
One dead in Monday morning wreck

One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says one person was killed after a wreck in Huntsville Monday morning.

According to officers, a vehicle hit an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Wall Triana and Cochrane at about 8:09 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries sustained in the crash, according to Huntsville Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time as the next of kin is still being notified, according to police. Officials don’t know how the wreck occurred but an investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to monitor this incident and update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

