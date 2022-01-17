Deals
North Alabama winter weather update

Before you went to bed, and while you were sleeping, crews were working hard.
Before you went to bed, and while you were sleeping, crews were working hard.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Employees with ALDOT started spot treating interstates and state roads, Sunday, January 17th.

As you drive around North Alabama, the roads look really good.

Some areas were hit harder than others. So before you went to bed, and while you were sleeping, crews were working hard.

“We were able to spread some salt on the areas that had standing water, so going into the evening that would help to prevent those from freezing. Of course on bridges, they would place some sort of non-corrosive deicing chemicals,” said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett.

The Sand Mountain area including Dekalb County and Jackson County had the most snow.

Higher elevations in general, saw more accumulation.

“I think there was one incident on 117 in DeKalb County where you did have some blockage due to a tractor trailer at one point,” said Burkett.

At around 11am on Monday, DeKalb County leaders reported all of the main roads were open. The same can be said for those in Madison County as well.

Burkett says during the two snow events so far this year, ALDOT spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to treat the roads. The money comes from their maintenance budget.

If we have several more bad weather days, it could impact construction plans, but they don’t anticipate it to get to that point.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

