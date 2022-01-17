Deals
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of Jupiter, depicted in this illustration.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space.

The agency said the citizen scientists collaborated with professional astronomers to discover a planet that’s about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass.

The planet is about 379 light-years from Earth and is orbiting a star with the same mass as the sun.

The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin down the planet’s size and mass and track it.

They did so through online volunteer projects that allow anyone to look through NASA telescope data for signs of planets beyond our solar system.

