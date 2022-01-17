Man kills mother, wounds 2 others with samurai sword, according to sheriff’s office

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - A man will face several charges after he used a sword to kill his mother and wound two other relatives, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Mausap Road in the Semmes area Sunday night after receiving a report that a woman had been killed and two others were suffering from lacerations.

The woman was later identified as 61-year-old Helen Nettles Washam. The two injured men were identified as George Washam, 52, who was bedridden with Cerebral palsy, and who had severe lacerations to his face, the MCSO said. The other victim, Desmon Washam, a son of Helen Washam and brother of the suspect, received lacerations to his wrist.

Investigators say they identified 23-year-old Damien Winslow Washam as the suspect of the crimes. They say he used a samurai sword to assault his victims.

Deputies say Damien Washam ran from the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies later found the vehicle he was driving and attempted to pull him over. When he refused, Washam and deputies traveled further down Highway 158. The Saraland Police Department was notified and officers deployed spike strips ending the chase.

Washam then tried to flee on foot but was caught shortly after deputies deployed a stun gun, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the sword allegedly used to kill his mother was in the passenger seat of the vehicle he was found in.

Washam was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault second-degree and attempting to allude, according to the sheriff’s office.

