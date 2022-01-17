Deals
Lauderdale Co. Schools to remain virtual

(WTOK)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School officials at Lauderdale County Schools have announced plans to stay virtual-only until the end of the week.

Officials say due to continuing staff shortages, all Lauderdale County Schools will remain on remote learning through Friday, January 21.

The current plan is for all teachers, staff and students to return to school on Monday, January 24.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

