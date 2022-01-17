Lauderdale Co. Schools to remain virtual

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School officials at Lauderdale County Schools have announced plans to stay virtual-only until the end of the week.

Officials say due to continuing staff shortages, all Lauderdale County Schools will remain on remote learning through Friday, January 21.

The current plan is for all teachers, staff and students to return to school on Monday, January 24.

